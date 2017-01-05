Local News: Hotel CO Basement Biz to Close

A 59-year-old man who spent 20 years living in caves near Glenwood Springs was sentenced Tuesday in Grand Junction to a year of probation on a weapons charge, reports the Post Independent. Michael Ray Collins was fined $500 and can’t possess guns for any reason. Garfield County sheriff’s deputies spotted Collins on Nov. 25, 2015, during a search in the mountains above Glenwood where Collins said he had been living in a cave for three years. On Dec. 9, 2015, a Bureau of Land Management ranger searched the cave, which is on BLM property, and found three rifles and a Ruger .44 Magnum handgun plus 2,612 rounds of ammunition. Collins also had survivalist-type books and articles in the cave. BLM rangers spent about 60 hours to clean the cave and took eight cubic yards of trash to the landfill.