Local News: Hotel CO Basement Biz to Close

- Businesses in the basement of the Hotel Colorado have to move out by the end of this month. The 125-year old, Colorado cultural icon was purchased last fall by the Glenwood Springs Hot Springs and will close for renovation this winter, which means everyone has to go. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh recently spoke with two business owners to find out how they’re handling the shake-up.
- The number of police deaths in Colorado and across the nation appears to be higher than the Federal government had previously estimated. After adding media accounts and other sources to police department numbers, the Department of Justice says nearly 160 civilians die during police encounters each month. Eric Galatas has more.
A 59-year-old man who spent 20 years living in caves near Glenwood Springs was sentenced Tuesday in Grand Junction to a year of probation on a weapons charge, reports the Post Independent. Michael Ray Collins was fined $500 and can’t possess guns for any reason. Garfield County sheriff’s deputies spotted Collins on Nov. 25, 2015, during a search in the mountains above Glenwood where Collins said he had been living in a cave for three years. On Dec. 9, 2015, a Bureau of Land Management ranger searched the cave, which is on BLM property, and found three rifles and a Ruger .44 Magnum handgun plus 2,612 rounds of ammunition. Collins also had survivalist-type books and articles in the cave. BLM rangers spent about 60 hours to clean the cave and took eight cubic yards of trash to the landfill.