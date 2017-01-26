KDNK Names Gavin Dahl New Manager

After a nationwide search that attracted 24 applicants from coast to coast, KDNK has selected it current News Director Gavin Dahl as its new Station Manager. The new GM will start his duties on February 1st, with a meet-and-greet opportunity from 4 to 6 pm on Friday February 3rd at the station. Read more...

Dahl joined KDNK as News Director in May of 2016 after working in community radio in Denver, Spokane, Boise and Olympia, Washington. His nonprofit management experience includes Open Media Foundation, where he led a government transparency team, and Common Frequency, where his policy advocacy supported dozens of noncommercial radio startups. He has worked for national radio programs Alternative Radio with David Barsamian and Nonprofit Radio with Tony Martignetti. And his writing has been published by Boulder Weekly, Raw Story, Austin American-Statesman and Boise Weekly. He and his wife Kathryn live in Carbondale.

A Hiring Committee made up of KDNK members, Board members, and staff reviewed candidates’ resumes, interviewed finalists, and made a recommendation to the Board. KDNK thanks community members Sarah Murray, Luis Yllanes, and Jim Neu for their contributions to the Hiring Committee and dedication to the station.

Hiring Committee and Board member Scott Levine said: “We had a strong pool of candidates to choose from and excellent finalists but in the end every person involved had the highest confidence in Gavin as the next Station Manager.”

Gavin Dahl said: “I want to thank the KDNK membership, board of directors, staff, and my predecessor Steve Skinner. I love this station and the unique communities we serve. Our model mixes public access, public service, youth media training, local and national news, and the best music on the dial.”