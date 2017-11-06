How Cities Are Trying To Prepare, So They Don't Have To Repair

We’re in Houston this week, two months after Hurricane Harvey inundated the city with unprecedented rainfall.

Thousands of people have helped raise millions to help Houston recover. But what can be done to lessen the damage next time there’s a storm? The weather isn’t stopping, and constant rebuilding isn’t an ideal solution.

More cities are turning toward resiliency, a strategy of making infrastructure and plans that are proactive, rather than reactive.

What makes a city resilient? And can embracing these techniques lessen the damage from environmental disasters?

GUESTS

Andrew Schneider, Reporter, Houston Public Media

Karen Walrond, Photographer; author “The Beauty of Different: Observations of a Confident Misfit.”

Samuel Carter, Director, 100 Resilient Cities

Louise Bedsworth, Deputy Director, California Governor’s Office of Planning and Research

John Zakian, National Disaster Resilience Program Manger, Minot, North Dakota

