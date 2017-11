With two published books, including this new one, From Here to Eternity: Traveling the World to Find the Good Death, and with hundreds of thousands of views on her You Tube channel Ask a Mortician, Caitlin Doughty is the Doyenne of Death. Here she talks about some interesting funeral practices around the world on Express Yourself. Check out one of her recent videos here about perhaps the darkest chapter in this country's history, the Salem Witch Trials.