Health Care Rally at Capitol + Jeff Jackel on Pickleball, Retirement

By 15 minutes ago

On today's local newscast, Amy Hadden Marsh reviews police activity in Carbondale and Eagle County from January 20th through February 2nd for Eye on Crime. Gavin Dahl speaks to Jeff Jackel at his retirement party about the project that got away, new pickleball courts. Bente Birkeland reports from the Capitol about a rally in support of the Affordable Care Act and the state health insurance exchange. The Army Corps of Engineers has granted an easement for the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline. And Eric Galatas reports that New Belgium Brewing is among 200 groups that have signed an amicus brief urging a federal court to uphold the Clean Water Rule.

Credit Bente Birkeland

Tags: 
Local Newscast
Water
Eye on Crime
Parks
2017 Legislature
Public Health
New Belgium Brewing
Dakota Access Pipeline

Earthquakes & Injection Wells + LGBTQ Harassment

By Feb 6, 2017

On today's local newscast, Bente Birkeland speaks t o statehouse reporters about a few of the 200+ bills already introduced during the 2017 legislature. Amy Hadden Marsh reports on the Garfield County Energy Advisory Board meeting last week looking at earthquakes and injection wells in fracking country. Eric Galatas reports that a new survey shows 85% of LGBTQ students in Colorado middle schools and high schools experience harassment.  And GarCo's Community Development staff recommended the Planning Commission deny Ursa Resources' request to change Battlement Mesa zoning rules.

Rep. Daneya Esgar Fights for Consumers + Basalt 12-Year Old Speaks Out Against Trump

By Jan 26, 2017
Rep. Daneya Esgar

On today's local newscast,  State Representative Daneya Esgar discusses the significance of Colorado’s first millennial and first Latina Speaker of the House and shares her perspective on Black Hills Energy’s criticism of the Colorado Public Utilities Commission. Then, a 12-year old from Basalt shares her criticism of Trump's agenda and encourages young people to use their voices in pursuit of the changes they'd like to see in the world.

Wilderness Workshop on New Black Hills Compressor + Phylloxera Hits Vineyards

By Jan 31, 2017
Phylloxera

On today's local newscast, Bente Birkeland airs the people's priorities at the State Capitol, collected from around the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Network. Then Amy Hadden Marsh interviews Peter Hart from Wilderness Workshop about their plan to appeal a new Black Hills Energy compressor station near Carbondale. Plus, earthquakes continue in Garfield County. And Chad Reich from KBUT reports an aphid called called phylloxera has been detected in several Western Slope vineyards. 