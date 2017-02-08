Health Care Rally at Capitol + Jeff Jackel on Pickleball, Retirement

On today's local newscast, Amy Hadden Marsh reviews police activity in Carbondale and Eagle County from January 20th through February 2nd for Eye on Crime. Gavin Dahl speaks to Jeff Jackel at his retirement party about the project that got away, new pickleball courts. Bente Birkeland reports from the Capitol about a rally in support of the Affordable Care Act and the state health insurance exchange. The Army Corps of Engineers has granted an easement for the completion of the Dakota Access Pipeline. And Eric Galatas reports that New Belgium Brewing is among 200 groups that have signed an amicus brief urging a federal court to uphold the Clean Water Rule.