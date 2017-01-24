Hamilton Pevec on Carbondale March + New BLM Methane Rules + Capitol Conversation

  • New regulations on how much natural gas can be vented, flared or leaked will finally go into effect, at least for now. Eric Galatas reports.
  • Lawmakers have already introduced over 200 bills this legislative session. Bente Birkeland talked to statehouse reporters about the first wave of bills in this week’s Capitol Conversation.

  • Local podcast producer Hamilton Pevec contributed a feature about the women’s march in Carbondale this past Saturday. KDNK aired an edited version on the newscast. Hamilton’s podcast “American Immigrant” is available on Soundcloud and iTunes.

A much-larger-than-expected crowd marched in Carbondale on Saturday, 1/21/2017 in solidarity with the Women's March on Washington and other demonstrations worldwide.
Credit Maura Masters photo