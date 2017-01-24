Hamilton Pevec on Carbondale March + New BLM Methane Rules + Capitol Conversation

KDNK's local newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41, and again at 5:34 PM.
- New regulations on how much natural gas can be vented, flared or leaked will finally go into effect, at least for now. Eric Galatas reports.
- Lawmakers have already introduced over 200 bills this legislative session. Bente Birkeland talked to statehouse reporters about the first wave of bills in this week’s Capitol Conversation.
Local podcast producer Hamilton Pevec contributed a feature about the women’s march in Carbondale this past Saturday. KDNK aired an edited version on the newscast. Hamilton’s podcast “American Immigrant” is available on Soundcloud and iTunes.