Garfield County Commission to Decide Today on "A" Pad and Injection Well Inside Battlement Mesa PUD

Battlement Mesa residents find out today if Garfield County Commissioners will approve or deny Ursa Resources’ proposed A Pad. The controversial project would put 24 natural gas wells and a wastewater injection well less than 500 feet from some homes within the Battlement Mesa community. Commissioners held a public hearing Tuesday in Battlement Mesa about the project. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh has this report about why citizens believe the project should be denied. Commissioners meet at 9 AM in Glenwood Springs.