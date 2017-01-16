GarCo Doesn't Recognize MLK Day + Gas Prices + Capitol Conversation

On today's local newscast, we learn that while Pitkin County, Aspen, Eagle County and Basalt are closed in honor of Martin Luther King Day, Garfield County is not. One correction from the broadcast, Town of Carbondale is also open today. Then, Amy Hadden Marsh speaks to a Gas Buddy analyst about why winter and summer gas prices fluctuate so much. Bente Birkeland sits down with other Capitol reporters to discuss the first week of the new legislative session. Eric Galatas looks at a new report that places nurses on the front lines of fighting climate change. And Carbondale and Aspen plan to get in on the big day of protest this coming Saturday.