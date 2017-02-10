Friday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, February 10th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Rosewood Divine at Marble Distilling at 8.

Larry and Patty Herd play The Nest at Viceroy Snowmass Hotel at 3 this afternoon.

Glenwood Springs Downtown Businesses present 2nd Friday's Glen-a-Palooza from 4 – 10...where else? Downtown Glenwood Springs.

DU’s Graduate School of Social Work hosts a strategic planning meeting today from 2 - 4 at the Glenwood Springs Library.

A new Model Mugging course starts today and runs through the weekend at CMC.

Dana Underwood plays the Limelight Hotel in Aspen at 4.

Cooper Corner Gallery in Glenwood hosts a Second Friday Reception at 5.

She’s the Man screens at 5:15 at the Crystal, presented by AspenOut and Aspen Film. Lion opens at 7:30 and Manchester by the Sea returns on Sunday at 4:45.

The “We Are One Colorado” Tour stops in Aspen from 6 - 7:30 tonight at the Red Brick Art Center to talk about how to protect and advance equality for the LGBTQ community.

Kula Yoga in Carbondale hosts a yoga benefit for Alpine Legal Services from 6:15 – 7:30.

The opening reception at the Art Base in Basalt tonight features Brian Colley, John Cohorst and Andrew Rice.

The Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork features presentations of 8th grade projects at 6:30.

Aspen 440 plays Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

The First Baptist Church in Silt hosts Bessie and Friends for a music jam at 7.

Pitkin County Library Cinema screens Charlie Chaplin’s City Lights at 7:30.

Josefina Mendez plays Aspen’s Little Nell at 7:30.

Rosewood Divine plays Marble Distilling at 8.

Condor plays Steve’s Guitars at 8:30

Better Late Than Never play Rivers Restaurant at 9.