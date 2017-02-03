Friday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, February 3rd, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in the heart of Carbondale’s Creative District. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like the Silent Film Serenade at The Launchpad tonight at 6.

Kick off the weekend at a meet-and-greet for KDNK’s new Station Manager Gavin Dahl from 4 to 6. We’ll share pizza from Peppino’s and lager from Roaring Fork Beer Company in the classroom.

New Castle Library offers Book Tasting for Teens at 4, with waiters delivering reading material along with appetizers to be reviewed. No this is not the news department pranking Steve Cole.

The parade of floats for First Fat Friday on Main Street in Carbondale gets moving at 5.

Carbondale Clay Center opens a new exhibition called Mutual Makers with a reception from 6 to 8. The Clay Center is in 20th anniversary mode and teamed up with Colorado Mountain College in Aspen’s ceramics program, now in its 50th year. 11 local artists are in the show.

Carbondale Arts presents a Silent Film Serenade at The Launchpad from 6 to 8. Musicians will create live, improvised soundscapes for short silent films in the Open Studio. The event is not strictly bring your own guitar, keyboard or accordion; banjos, ukuleles, xylophone, melodica, musical saw, harmonica, and even cowbell will be available.

In Rifle the New Ute Theater throws a Grand Re-Opening Revue starting at 6.

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson hold it down at Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

The Little Nell in Aspen features jazz, bossa nova, and Mediterranean sounds from Diego Figueirdo with Chiara Izzi at 7.

Don’t forget the Wheeler Opera House, where CMC’s Sopris Theatre Company is presenting an adapted version of Uncle Vanya by the great Anton Chekhov at 7.

Pitkin County Library screens the comedy film The New Testament from Belgium at 7:30.

The brand new musical La La Land screens at The Crystal Theatre at 7:30.

Marble Distilling in Carbondale presents Pearl & Wood starting at 8.

At 8:30 Steve’s Guitars in Carbondale welcomes the Colorado College Bluegrass Ensemble.

The Logan Brothers Band plays Carbondale Beer Works at 9.

Steve Skinner Band plays resort rock at Rivers Restaurant in Glenwood at 9.

Smokin Joe and Zoe play the St. Regis in Aspen at 9.