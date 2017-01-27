Friday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, January 27th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings like Bassnectar performing at the base of Buttermilk at 9:45.

Winter X Games are back in Aspen with events throughout the day and superstar electronic musician Bassnectar hitting the stage at the base of Buttermilk Mountain at 9:45 tonight.

Larry and Patty Herd play The Nest in Snowmass at 3.

Smokin’ Joe Kelly plays Shlomo’s Deli in Aspen at 3:30.

Terry Bannon and Damian Smith play the New Belgium Ranger Station at 4.

Basalt Library hosts teen movie night with a screening of School of Rock, starring Jack Black at 5.

Windwalkers presents Valley Roundup/Stand Up, a night of comedy at Glenwood Vaudeville Revue. Doors open at 6:30. All proceeds benefit Windwalkers.

Aspen Art Museum screens Troublemakers: The Story of Land Art as part of their Movies at the Museum series at 7.

At 7:30, Pitkin County’s Library Cinema series continues with a screening of His Gal Friday.

Thunder River Theatre Company presents The Last Romance at the Snowmass Chapel at 7:30.

The Crystal Theatre opens the new musical La La Land at 7:30.

Josefina Mendez plays Brazilian Jazz at The Little Nell in Aspen at 7:30.

Logan Brothers play Glenwood Springs Brew Garden at 8:30.

Valle Musico play Rivers Restaurant in Glenwood at 8:30.