Friday Community Calendar

Here's your community calendar for Friday, January 20th. Click the headline to view listings like Jane Lynch performing at Belly Up Aspen tonight.

Today is the last day for parents to notify Roaring Fork School District about students’ preferred school during early enrollment. Info at RFSchools.com.

Larry and Patty Herd kick off the live music schedule at Viceroy Hotel Nest in Snowmass at 3.

Smokin’ Joe Kelly performs solo at Shlomo’s in Aspen at 3:30.

Bradman’s One Man Band plays the Red Onion in Aspen at 4.

Damian Smith and Terry Bannon are at the New Belgium Ranger Station in Snowmass at 4.

The Logan Brothers Band play Kanpai Sushi in Glenwood at 6.

Chris Bank and Mark Johnson perform at Heather’s in Basalt at 7.

The Crystal Theatre screens the new film Loving, written and directed by Jeff Nichols at 7:30.

Pitkin County Library screens the new film Denial starring Rachel Weisz [VIZE] at 7:30.

Thunder River Theatre Company presents The Last Romance at Snowmass Chapel at 7:30.

The Little Nell in Aspen hosts Brazilian Jazz with Josefina Mendez at 7:30.

Marble Distilling hosts singer-songwriter Shaefer Welch of Rosewood Divine at 8. Welch is Marble’s head bartender and spirit ambassador and plays acoustic originals and covers.

Jane Lynch performs See Jane Sing, a musical cabaret-style comedy show, at Belly Up at 8:30.