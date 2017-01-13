Friday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, January 13th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings, like Pearl & Wood playing Steve's Guitars tonight at 8.

Today is the deadline to apply for the open seat on the Carbondale Board of Trustees. More info at Town Hall and online at CarbondaleGov.org.

Winterskol, Aspen’s 66th annual toast to winter, is in full swing, including a Skating Club exhibition at the Aspen Ice Garden from 4:15 to 6, the GlowMan Rail Jam from 4:45 to 7, and a “Glow in the Park” Block Party at Wagner Park with DJ Naka G from 5 to 7. Comedian Gary Gulman hits the Wheeler Opera House stage with local opener Glenn Smith at 7. The Squirrel Nut Zippers play downstairs at the Little Nell with two sets at 7 and 9:15. And Belly Up Aspen hosts an evening with Colorado band The Motet, starting at 9:30.

Art Base in Basalt opens a new exhibition by Burnham Arndt with a reception from 5 to 7 and a talk by the artist as part of Basalt’s 2nd Friday Artwalk.

From 6 to 8 Carbondale Arts hosts an opening reception for the 37th annual Valley Visual Art Show at the Launchpad’s R2 Gallery, featuring 50 Roaring Fork artists.

Also from 6 to 8, the Waldorf School on the Roaring Fork invites the community to meet its graduates. A panel of alumni and parents talk about their experiences.

At 7:30, Pitkin County Library screens the 18th annual animation show of shows.

The Crystal Theatre screens Manchester By the Sea at 7:30.

Rivers Restaurant in Glenwood hosts local music with Doug and Friends starting at 8.

Locals Pearl & Wood perform their harmonies with banjo and cello at Steve’s Guitars at 8:30.

