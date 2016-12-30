Friday Community Calendar

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, December 30th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings.

Today is the last day to catch the Deck the Walls Holiday Show at the R2 Gallery at the Launchpad.

The Christmas Tree is still decorated and the trains are running at the Glenwood Railroad Museum in the Glenwood Springs' Amtrak depot, 413 7th Street. Open today from 11AM to 3PM.

The ACES Aspen Mountain Snowshoe Tour begins at 1 PM.

The Aspen Film Fest Academy Screenings presents Neruda at 3 PM, Paterson at 5, and Manchester by the Sea at 8 tonight. Schedule and tickets are at aspenfilm dot org.

Moonlight screens at the Crystal at 5.

The Bo Hale Treatment performs at Snowmass Elk Camp at 5:30.