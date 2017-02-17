Friday Calendar: Have Some Fun!

  • Basalt Regional Library hosts a Teen Art Bar from 3:30 to 5.    

  • The Roaring Fork High School girls and boys basketball teams host Cedaredge for games at 5:30 and 7, respectively.

  • The Logan Brothers, winner of the Glenwood Springs Locals’ Choice Award for Best Band, play Kanpai Sushi Bar and Lounge at 6.

  • Aspen Words presents the 4th Annual Youth Poetry Slam tonight at the Third Street Center from 6:30-8:30. The event is free and open to everyone.

  • Chris Bank plays Heather’s at 7.

  • Adam Sandler and David Spade play the Belly UP at 7 and 10:30.

  • The Wheeler Opera House presents ABBA Mania at 7:30. Tickets are at the Wheeler Box Office

  • Bradman's One Man Band plays Glenwood Springs Brew Garden at 8:30.

  • Guilty Pleasure plays Rivers Restaurant at 9.

  • 16 Wounded  opens tonight at the New Space Theatre on CMC’s Spring Valley Campus. Curtain is at 7. Tickets are at eventbrite dot com.

  • Lion continues at the Crystal at 7:30

Looking ahead…

  • Scavenger Industries hosts a 24-hour jam session at 13 Moons Heart Barn in Carbondale, beginning at 11 AM Saturday, with a new leader every two hours. Info here.

  • KDNK’s next board meeting is Monday, February 20th at 5:30. The public is invited.

