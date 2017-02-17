Friday Calendar: Have Some Fun!

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mt. Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Rotary: Service Above Self. Click here for more info.

Basalt Regional Library hosts a Teen Art Bar from 3:30 to 5.

The Roaring Fork High School girls and boys basketball teams host Cedaredge for games at 5:30 and 7, respectively.

The Logan Brothers, winner of the Glenwood Springs Locals’ Choice Award for Best Band, play Kanpai Sushi Bar and Lounge at 6.

Aspen Words presents the 4th Annual Youth Poetry Slam tonight at the Third Street Center from 6:30-8:30. The event is free and open to everyone.

Chris Bank plays Heather’s at 7.

Adam Sandler and David Spade play the Belly UP at 7 and 10:30.

The Wheeler Opera House presents ABBA Mania at 7:30. Tickets are at the Wheeler Box Office

Bradman's One Man Band plays Glenwood Springs Brew Garden at 8:30.

Guilty Pleasure plays Rivers Restaurant at 9.

16 Wounded opens tonight at the New Space Theatre on CMC’s Spring Valley Campus. Curtain is at 7. Tickets are at eventbrite dot com.

Lion continues at the Crystal at 7:30



Looking ahead…

Scavenger Industries hosts a 24-hour jam session at 13 Moons Heart Barn in Carbondale, beginning at 11 AM Saturday, with a new leader every two hours. Info here.

KDNK’s next board meeting is Monday, February 20th at 5:30. The public is invited.

You can submit your calendar items on our website or by emailing calendar@kdnk.org.