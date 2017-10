Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Ban On Transgender Service Members

President Trump's would-be ban on transgender service members in the military has been blocked from going into effect for the foreseeable future.

A U.S. district judge in Washington, D.C., decided on Monday that trans members of the military have a strong case that the president's ban would violate their Fifth Amendment rights. Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly granted a preliminary injunction to keep the policy from going into effect while the court case moves forward.

As a result of her injunction, the military policy on transgender service members will "revert to the status quo," Kollar-Kotelly writes — that is, the policy that was in place before Trump's announcement. That original policy allowed trans members of the military to serve openly.

Kollar-Kotelly did not block the portion of the presidential memorandum that blocked military resources from being used to fund "sex reassignment surgical procedures," saying her court does not have jurisdiction over that policy.

This July, Trump tweeted that "the United States Government will not accept or allow transgender individuals to serve in any capacity in the U.S. Military," an announcement that caught many people (including leaders at the Defense Department) by surprise.

The tweet was followed by an official presidential memo in August. The memo called for trans members of the military to be eligible for discharge based on their gender identity, and for would-be service members who are openly trans to be prohibited from joining the military, effective on Jan. 1, 2018.