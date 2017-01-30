EPA Freeze Impacts Colorado + Connecting the Drops on Fluoride

On today's local newscast, a new bill in Congress seeks to sell off over 3 million acres of BLM land, including 94,000 acres in Colorado. CDPHE recommends not allowing Ursa to build a fracking wastewater injection well in Battlement Mesa. Bente Birkeland talks to reporters about the Colorado impacts of Trump's EPA freeze. Dana Cronin of KRCC Colorado Springs examines fluoride in drinking water for Connecting the Drops, supported by the Colorado Foundation for Water Education. Eric Galatas reports that many Colorado kids could be impacted by federal Obamacare repeal. And Bente Birkeland reports on a bill that debuts in committee at the State Capitol that would repeal the state's healthcare exchange.