Environmental Lawyer Claims "Westerman" Bill Seeks to Privatize Public Lands for Logging

Today the House Committee on Natural Resources begins to review House Bill 2936, The Resilient Federal Forests Act of 2017, AKA "Westerman" Bill after its author Arkansas Republican Bruce Westerman. Although its sponsors claim the bill will improve the health of forests, one environmental lawyer has called it “a wish list from the timber industry,” claiming that it seeks to eliminate environmental laws and privatize public lands. Raleigh Burleigh speaks with Susan Jane Brown of Western Environmental Law Center to learn more about the provisions contained within the bill, including a repeal of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument designation.