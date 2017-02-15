Energy Impacts on Wildlife + Alzheimer's on Colorado Public TV Tonight

KDNK's local newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 and again at 5:34 PM.
- The suspect of Monday’s bomb threat on the Colorado Mountain College campus in Leadville has been identified as 32-year old Adam Slattery from Leadville. He was charged with false reporting, resisting arrest, menacing, criminal extortion, and harassment. According to a CMC press conference Tuesday, Slattery was a student at CMC last fall but is not currently enrolled.
- Lawmakers serving on the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear a measure to repeal Colorado's death penalty today. Bente Birkeland has more from the state capitol.
- The US Senate is expected to hear a measure any day now that would repeal the Bureau of Land Management's plans to limit the waste of natural gas on public lands. Eric Galatas reports.
- Tonight’s Naturalist Night (5:30 at the Third Street Center in Carbondale) features Dr. George Wittemyer, who will present Energy Development Impacts on Wildlife, based on a recent mule deer study. Here, he explains results and more to KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh.
- Sixty-seven thousand Coloradans live with Alzheimer’s Disease. And, that number is expected to rise 37% by 2025. Tonight, Colorado Public Television hosts an event that gives caregivers and others across the state a chance to weigh in on the disease. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh and Amelia Schafer, VP of Programs for the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado, recently discussed the disease. Here, they talk about the stress it causes caregivers. Click here for more information about tonight’s Colorado Public Television event and public discussion. You can hear the entire conversation with Amelia Schafer and Amy Hadden Marsh here.