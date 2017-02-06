Earthquakes & Injection Wells + LGBTQ Harassment

On today's local newscast, Bente Birkeland speaks t o statehouse reporters about a few of the 200+ bills already introduced during the 2017 legislature. Amy Hadden Marsh reports on the Garfield County Energy Advisory Board meeting last week looking at earthquakes and injection wells in fracking country. Eric Galatas reports that a new survey shows 85% of LGBTQ students in Colorado middle schools and high schools experience harassment. And GarCo's Community Development staff recommended the Planning Commission deny Ursa Resources' request to change Battlement Mesa zoning rules.