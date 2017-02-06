Earthquakes & Injection Wells + LGBTQ Harassment

By 1 hour ago

On today's local newscast, Bente Birkeland speaks t o statehouse reporters about a few of the 200+ bills already introduced during the 2017 legislature. Amy Hadden Marsh reports on the Garfield County Energy Advisory Board meeting last week looking at earthquakes and injection wells in fracking country. Eric Galatas reports that a new survey shows 85% of LGBTQ students in Colorado middle schools and high schools experience harassment.  And GarCo's Community Development staff recommended the Planning Commission deny Ursa Resources' request to change Battlement Mesa zoning rules.

Tags: 
Local Newscast
Energy
Water
LGBT
2017 Legislature

Related Content

Drilling Apart Democracy + March 4th Marching Band Playing Mountain Fair

By Feb 1, 2017

On today's Local Newscast, H2O Radio in Denver talks to former EPA scientist Dominic DiGiulio for a feature called Drilling Apart Democracy. Carbondale Arts has announced that March 4th Marching Band will close out Mountain Fair and this year's theme is WATER. Bente Birkeland reports on two bills at the Capitol. Eric Galatas looks at opposition to selling public lands from hunting, fishing, conservation and outdoor-industry organizations. And the Valley Settlement Project has announced they are now a standalone nonprofit.

Wilderness Workshop on New Black Hills Compressor + Phylloxera Hits Vineyards

By Jan 31, 2017
Phylloxera

On today's local newscast, Bente Birkeland airs the people's priorities at the State Capitol, collected from around the Rocky Mountain Community Radio Network. Then Amy Hadden Marsh interviews Peter Hart from Wilderness Workshop about their plan to appeal a new Black Hills Energy compressor station near Carbondale. Plus, earthquakes continue in Garfield County. And Chad Reich from KBUT reports an aphid called called phylloxera has been detected in several Western Slope vineyards. 

EPA Freeze Impacts Colorado + Connecting the Drops on Fluoride

By Jan 30, 2017
Corey Thiel

On today's local newscast, a new bill in Congress seeks to sell off over 3 million acres of BLM land, including 94,000 acres in Colorado. CDPHE recommends not allowing Ursa to build a fracking wastewater injection well in Battlement Mesa. Bente Birkeland talks to reporters about the Colorado impacts of Trump's EPA freeze. Dana Cronin of KRCC Colorado Springs examines fluoride in drinking water for Connecting the Drops, supported by the Colorado Foundation for Water Education. Eric Galatas reports that many Colorado kids could be impacted by federal Obamacare repeal. And Bente Birkeland  reports on a bill that debuts in committee at the State Capitol that would repeal the state's healthcare exchange.