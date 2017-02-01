Drilling Apart Democracy + March 4th Marching Band to Play Mountain Fair

On today's Local Newscast, H2O Radio in Denver talks to former EPA scientist Dominic DiGiulio for a feature called Drilling Apart Democracy. Carbondale Arts has announced that March 4th Marching Band will close out Mountain Fair and this year's theme is WATER. Bente Birkeland reports on two bills at the Capitol. Eric Galatas looks at opposition to selling public lands from hunting, fishing, conservation and outdoor-industry organizations. And the Valley Settlement Project has announced they are now a standalone nonprofit.