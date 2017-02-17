Doomsday Musings + "Name Your Poison" for Battlement Mesa Residents

KDNK's local news airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 and again at 5:34 PM.
- The Garfield County Coroner released final results yesterday of an investigation into the October deaths of a Glenwood Springs couple. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh has more.
- For this week’s News Brief, Post Independent publisher and editor Randy Essex muses about the rekindling of doomsday concerns with KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh. You can read Randy Essex’s column by clicking here.
- The Garfield County Planning Commission continued a public hearing last week about rezoning the Battlement Mesa PUD to include an injection well. At a meeting the next night, Ursa Resources offered the community a deal. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh reports.