Garfield County’s suicide rate is higher than the state average. More adults and high school students binge drink here than across the state. But, the number of opioid deaths is lower than state rates. This information and more is now available with a few clicks. Data Dashboard, launched this month, is part of Mental Health Colorado’s website. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh spoke with Andrew Romanoff, the organization’s president and CEO, to find out more.