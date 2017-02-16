Daily Sentinel Lawsuit + Wild/Scenic Film Fest for Middle Colorado Watershed Council

KDNK's local newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 and at 5:34 PM.
- According to a new investigative report, family courts generally discredit claims of child abuse and award custody to the accused parent. Eric Galatas reports.
- The Rocky Mountain Region of the US Forest Service is now hiring over 900 seasonal, temporary employees. Jobs in areas such as trails, forestry, engineering, wildlife, recreation, fisheries and more are available throughout national forests and grasslands in Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. The application period for these jobs ends on February 22nd. Those who applied for fire jobs and other positions with early start dates do not need to re-apply.
- The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel is ready to file suit against Colorado state senator Ray Scott. KVNF’s Eric Goold spoke with Sentinel publisher Jay Seaton to find out more.
- The Middle Colorado Watershed Council hosts the 2nd Annual Wild and Scenic Film Fest tonight in Glenwood Springs. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh spoke with Annie Whetzel, outreach coordinator, about the council and some of the films. The Film Fest starts at 7. Doors open at 6 at the Glenwood Vaudeville Revue. Information and tickets are here.