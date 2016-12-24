Community Calendar for December 24th

The community calendar for Saturday, December 24th is underwritten by Mount Sopris Rotary Club, MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Rotary: Service above self.
There are too many Christmas and Hannakuh events to list here, check the local papers and their websites if you’re looking for details. Glenwood Methodist serves Christmas dinner for the homeless and those in need with support from Lift Up on Sunday from 12:30 to 3.
Aspen Film’s 25th Annual Academy Screenings are selling out fast. More info at aspenfilm.org.
The Deck the Walls Holiday Show continues at R2 Gallery at the Launchpad from 9am to 6.
The Crystal Theatre screens Manchester By The Sea at 1pm and is closed tonight and tomorrow.
Thunder River Theater Company presents the play The Last Romance at 2.
Smokin Joe and Zoe play Viceroy Snowmass Hotel at 3.
Element performs at Limelight Hotel at 4.
Damian Smith and Dennis Jung play the Red Onion in Aspen at 4.
Josefina Mendez Jazz Trio play The Little Nell in Aspen at 7:30.
Pitkin County Library screens the film Little Men in the Dunaway Room at 7:30.
Smokin Joe and Zoe, they’re hustling this time of year, also play the St. Regis in Aspen at 9.
At 10, Belly Up Aspen presents a Nero DJ Set.
Tomorrow, Chris Bank and Mark Johnson play The Nest at Viceroy Snowmass Hotel at 3.
The Uptown Strutters play the Limelight Hotel at 4.
The Ten Tenors from Australia perform at the Wheeler Opera House at 6:30.
Looking ahead…
KDNK is part of Give Big to My Station, a two-day fundraiser, on Thursday December 29th and Friday December 30th but you don't have to wait until then to support us. Give now at KDNK.org by clicking the Donate button. And, thanks to Terralink Structures for a generous matching grant.