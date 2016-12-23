Community Calendar for December 23rd

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, December 23rd, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings.
-
Aspen Film’s 25th Annual Academy Screenings are in full swing. More info at aspenfilm.org.
-
The Deck the Walls Holiday Show continues at R2 Gallery at the Launchpad from 9am to 5.
-
Today is the last day of the Carbondale Clay Center Christmas sale.
-
Aspen Center for Environmental Studies offers Winter Explorers day camps for kids ages 6 to 12 at Hallam Lake during school break from 9:30AM to 3:30PM. Info at aspennature.org.
-
A naturalist from ACES will also lead nighttime explorations into the snowy forests of the Snowmass Ski Area from Elk Camp Meadows at 6 and 7:30.
-
The Wheeler Opera House in Aspen presents Charles Dickens’ The Christmas Carol at 6:30.
-
Carbondale’s own singer-songwriter Riley Mae Skinner from the band Fragile Lung is home for the holidays and performing a rare local gig at Marble Distilling tonight from 7 to 10.
-
Chris Bank and Mark Johnson play Heather’s in Basalt at 7.
-
Thunder River Theatre continues the play The Last Romance at 7:30
-
The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale opens the film Manchester By the Sea at 7:30.
-
Josefina Mendez Jazz Trio play Brazilian music at The Little Nell in Aspen at 7:30.
-
And rocker Chris Cornell (of Soundgarden and Audioslave fame) plays a sold out show at Belly Up Aspen tonight at 10.
Looking ahead…
-
On Sunday from 12:30 to 3, Glenwood Springs Methodist Church will serve Christmas Dinner for the homeless and those in need with support from Lift Up.
-
KDNK is part of Give Big to My Station, a two-day fundraiser, on Thursday December 29th and Friday December 30th but you don't have to wait until then to support us. Give now at KDNK.org by clicking the Donate button. And, thanks to Terralink Structures for a generous matching grant.
Remember, you can add your event to KDNK’s community calendar on our website or email calendar@kdnk.org. Get out there and have some fun!