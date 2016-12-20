Community Calendar for December 20th

KDNK's Community Calendar is underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more Info.

The Deck the Walls Holiday Show continues at R2 Gallery at the Launchpad from 9am to 5.

The Aspen Center for Environmental Studies offers Winter Explorers day camps for kids ages 6 to 12 at Hallam Lake during school break from 9:30AM to 3:30PM. Activities include building a snow cave, tracking animals, making art, learning winter survival techniques and how the natural world copes with the harsh season. Click here for more info.

The Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel hosts Medicare Annual Open Enrollment is happening now. You can meet with a state Medicare Counselor to ask questions and compare plans today at the Eagle County Community Center in El Jebel, beginning at 10 AM. To reserve your time slot, you can call 379-0020.

Old Fashioned Caroling and Cookie Exchange starts at 4 PM at the Wheeler /Stallard Museum, 620 W. Bleeker St. in Aspen.

Dwight Ferran plays Christmas guitar by the fire at the Basalt Library at 5.

The Third Street Center hosts a free dance tonight at 7:30, including the two-step, waltz, East and West Coast Swing, cha-cha, line dancing and more. Free lessons start at 7.

The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale screens Moonlight at 7:30.

Looking ahead…

The Winter Solstice arrives at 3:44 Wednesday morning when the sun is directly over the Tropic of Capricorn. Daylight on Wednesday lasts seven hours, 49 minutes and 41 seconds, according to earthsky.com. It’s the shortest day and longest night of the year in the northern hemisphere.

KDNK is teaming up with the National Federation of Community Broadcasters and 50 other stations across the country to participate in Give Big to My Station. The 2-day fundraiser - on Thursday December 29th and Friday December 30th - will help us meet our 2016 budget. But you don't have to wait until the final days of the year to support KDNK. Give right now at KDNK.org by clicking the Donate button at the top of the page. And, thanks to Terralink Structures for a generous matching grant.



Get out there and have some fun!