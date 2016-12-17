Community Calendar for December 17th

Here’s your community calendar for Saturday, December 17th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view listings.

The Deck the Walls holiday show continues at R2 Gallery inside the Launchpad from 9AM to 5. Champagne shopping begins at 2, followed by the Cookie Exchange at 4, and the Old Timers’ Slide Show at 5 showing Mountain Fair slides dating from the late 70's and 80's.

The Third Street Center in Carbondale hosts a holiday art bazaar from 10AM to 4.

Herbalist Darlene Barton opens her new space at 13 Moons Ranch on Highway 133 for an Earth Medicine Collective Open House from 10AM to 5 today.

From Noon to 6, Diane Kenney hosts an open house and pottery sale. More info 970-963-2395.

From 1 to 3 today, Basalt Library offers assistance with genealogy research.

At 2, the Aspen Black Box Theater presents Big Fish the Musical.

Vid Weatherwax and Mark Johnson play The Nest at Viceroy Snowmass Hotel at 3.

Local author Jill Sheeley signs her newest book, Adventures of Kip in Aspen and Snowmass at Explore Booksellers at 4.

Damian Smith and Dennis Jung play the Red Onion in Aspen at 4.

The band Element perform at the Limelight Hotel in Aspen at 4:30.

The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale screens A Man Called Ove at 5 and Moonlight at 7:30.

The first Moonlit Treks of the season are tonight at Snowmass Cross Country Center at 5:30.

Vaudeville Revue’s holiday show starts at 6.