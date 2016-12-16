Community Calendar for December 16th

Here’s your community calendar for Friday, Dec 16th, underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting Thursdays at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Info at MTSoprisRotaryClub.com. Rotary: Service above self. Click the headline to view today's listings.

The Deck the Walls holiday show continues at R2 Gallery inside the Launchpad from 9AM to 5.

Today at 2, Glenwood Springs Elementary hosts a tour of construction at a “Topping Out” ceremony where students will sign a steel beam that is soon to be hoisted into place.

Larry and Patty Herd play The Nest at Viceroy Snowmass Hotel at 3.

Damian Smith and Terry Bannon play New Belgium Ranger Station in Snowmass Village at 4.

Limelight Hotel in Aspen features live music with Defiance Stringband at 4:30.

The Vaudeville Revue kicks off at 6 in Glenwood.

At 7, the Aspen Black Box Theater presents Big Fish the Musical.

Two events in Paonia kick off in the 7 o’clock hour tonight. Sno Dub is a concert at the Resonance Academy that will feature bass music starting at 7. And the 8th annual Dark Night event with author Craig Childs will start at the Paradise Theater in Paonia at 7:30.

The Crystal Theatre in Carbondale screens the critically-acclaimed film Moonlight at 7:30.

Heather’s in Basalt features the band Aspen 440 at 7:30.

The Blind Boys of Alabama perform a holiday concert at the Wheeler Opera House at 7:30. Check out Luke Nestler’s interview on Express Yourself today at 4 right here on KDNK.

At 8, Marble Distilling in Carbondale hosts live music from Rosewood Divine.