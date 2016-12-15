Community Calendar for December 15th

The KDNK Community Calendar underwritten by the Mount Sopris Rotary Club, meeting every Thursday at noon at Mi Casita in Carbondale. Click here for more info. Rotary: Service above self.

The Deck the Walls holiday show continues at R2 Gallery inside the Launchpad from 9AM to 6.

The Limelight Hotel hosts Michael Jude and John Michel of the John Oates Band at 4:30.

Volunteer attorneys from Alpine Legal Services offer two educational opportunities today at the Garfield County Courthouse. From 5 to 6PM they host a do-it-yourself divorce clinic as well as 15 minute private consultations for civil legal questions. Bring relevant documentation.

Aspen Brewing Company hosts an Entrepreneur Showcase at the production facility at 5:30.

At 5:30, Basalt Library continues the series called War Stories with Paul Andersen, exploring the book Tribe by Sebastian Junger, in collaboration with Huts for Vets.

Colorado Animal Rescue is back at Marble Distilling for Yappy Hour at 5:30. Adoptable dogs will be hanging out while one dollar from every drink sold is donated to CARE.

The Glenwood Vaudeville Revue hosts a holiday show at 6.

Redstone Inn hosts bingo in the bar & grill at 6:30.

Aspen Hope Center in Carbondale hosts an LGBTQ Parents, Family & Friends Support Group at 6:30.

A Standing Rock support meeting is scheduled at 6:30 in the Calaway Room at the Third Street Center, led by Reverend Shawna Foster from Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist.

Aspen Young Professionals Association hosts a winter formal at Belly Up Aspen at 6:30.

Theatre Aspen School presents the Winter Conservatory production of Big Fish the Musical at Aspen Black Box Theater at 7.

Smokin’ Joe and Zoe are back at Heather’s in Basalt at 7:30.

At 9:30, Jimmy’s Bar in Aspen presents The Frosty Balls Bash with DJ Naka G.

At 10, Belly Up Aspen features bass music from Illenium, based in Denver.

Looking ahead…

This Sunday, December 18th at noon, Marble Distilling teams up once again with Open Fire Catering & Roaring Fork Beer Company for a mountain-style Broncos Tailgate during the game against the Patriots. All proceeds from the Colorado Animal Rescue football pool go to CARE.

