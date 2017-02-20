C'dale Robbery Suspects ID'd + Trustee Report + Snowplow Ride-Along

KDNK local news airs weekdays at 6:41 and 7:41 and again at 5:34 PM.
- A new bill at the Capitol asks voters to change the formula for how the state can invest in public services and infrastructure, including roads and bridges. Eric Galatas reports.
- Carbondale police have identified two men wanted for Thursday’s armed robbery of Valero Cowen Center Convenience Store. Arrest warrants for 19-year-old Nicholas Ameral and his cousin, Benjamin Weeks, also 19, cite aggravated robbery. Carbondale police advise that the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Around 11 PM Thursday, two men with hoodies “drawn tight across their faces” robbed two employees at gunpoint and made off with an undisclosed amount of money, according to a press release. No one was injured in the incident. Witnesses spotted the duo running toward Highway 133.
- At their regular meeting last week, the Carbondale Board of Trustees considered liquor and marijuana licenses, welcomed their newest member and committed to sending a letter of intent for an initiative called Space to Create, led by Carbondale Arts. DJ Bob Schultz spoke to trustee Ben Bohmfalk about the meeting here on KDNK the morning after the meeting.
- Snowplow drivers with the Colorado Department of Transportation plow thousands of miles of highway each winter. Drivers work 12-hour shifts and, when storms hit, they work straight through holidays and weekends. To learn more about what the job entails, KSJD’s Austin Cope joined CDOT plow driver and maintenance worker Kevin Montgomery for a patrol in the San Juan Mountains north of Dolores.