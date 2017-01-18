Cdale to Crested Butte Trail Meeting Tonight + RFSD Early Enrollment Explained

Today's local newscast features an interview with RFSD's Angie Davlyn about this Friday's universal enrollment deadline. More info at RFschools.com. Then Lindsey Utter, planning and outreach manager for Pitkin County Open Space and Trails about tonight's open house at Carbondale Town Hall from 5 to 7 regarding the proposed Carbondale to Crested Butte Trail. Plus, just when you thought you were safe from election news, one of the first contenders for the 2018 gubernatorial race in Colorado has announced his candidacy. And, if you love to walk and learn about Colorado's history and architecture, there's now an app for that, thanks to AARP.