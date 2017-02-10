Carbondale Women March for Choice on Saturday + Remembering Su Lum

By 1 hour ago

On today's local newscast, Maura Masters talks about the next women's march in Carbondale this Saturday morning, in support of Planned Parenthood. Then, Aspen Times reporter Scott Condon talks about longtime fixture at the paper Su Lum, who died late last month. Eric Galatas reports that with more than half of the world's water supply filtered through mountains, climate change could make clean water harder to come by. And Roaring Fork School District is back open today after a threat discovered by the FBI did not materialize, thankfully.

Credit Sue Lum

  

Local News: Aspen Times Editor Says Goodbye

By Dec 30, 2016
Lauren Clendenning

KDNK's Local Newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41 during Morning Edition.

Pete McBride & Kevin Fedarko on Grand Canyon + 5 New Public Lands Bills

By Feb 7, 2017
Peter McBride

On today's local newscast, Gavin Dahl speaks to Laurie Cipriano, press secretary for Sen. Michael Bennet, about five new, bipartisan public lands bills introduced by Sen. Bennet and Sen. Gardner. Then, award-winning photographer Pete McBride and author Kevin Fedarko talk to Amy Hadden Marsh about their epic trip through the Grand Canyon for National Geographic ahead of their sold-out event at Paepcke Auditorium tonight. Plus, Eric Galatas reports on a new bill at the Capitol that would require taxpayer-funded agencies to provide digital, searchable files under the Colorado Open Records Act. While Bente Birkeland reports that a Republican bill to encourage school districts to increase the use of concealed-carry guns has passed the Colorado Senate, but will likely fail in the House.

One Colorado Sets LGBTQ Policy Agenda + Update from Local Immigration Attorney

By Feb 9, 2017
Daniel Ramos

On today's local newscast Gavin Dahl speaks to One Colorado executive director Daniel Ramos about the LGBTQ advocacy group's legislative agenda and their event, We Are One Colorado, at the Red Brick Art Center in Aspen on Friday evening. Plus, Raleigh Burleigh gets an update from local immigration attorney Erin Richards as part of his ongoing series on immigrant rights in the valley. Garfield County Planning & Zoning Commission delayed a public hearing related to a proposed injection well in Battlement Mesa that was scheduled for last night. As Eric Galatas reports, advocates for public schools are promising to fight new Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, whose lack of relevant experience caused VP Mike Pence to cast a tie-breaking vote in the Senate to confirm her. And Bente Birkeland reports that the Colorado legislature has determined its transportation priorities.