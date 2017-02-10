Carbondale Women March for Choice on Saturday + Remembering Su Lum

On today's local newscast, Maura Masters talks about the next women's march in Carbondale this Saturday morning, in support of Planned Parenthood. Then, Aspen Times reporter Scott Condon talks about longtime fixture at the paper Su Lum, who died late last month. Eric Galatas reports that with more than half of the world's water supply filtered through mountains, climate change could make clean water harder to come by. And Roaring Fork School District is back open today after a threat discovered by the FBI did not materialize, thankfully.