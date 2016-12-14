Carbondale Library Adjusts to Cuts

Patrons may have noticed changes in local libraries over the past week as the Garfield County Library District adjusts to a significant reduction in its operating budget. Cuts include staff layoffs, hours of operation, materials and services. KDNK's Amy Hadden Marsh has more about how the crunch is affecting the Carbondale branch and the district overall.

More information and new library hours are at gcpld.org. And, there will be a going-away party for Glenwood Branch manager Sue Schnitzer Friday, December 16th at 5 PM.