Ricky McKinnie, a 30-year member of the Blind Boys of Alabama, is a second tenor in the group, and while his wisdom might be aphoristic, it is nonetheless heart-felt, just as his group of gospel singers is, which is what you'd expect from a gospel group that has been singing for 80 years. KDNK's Luke Nestler spoke with Ricky on the eve of his four-date Colorado tour, which includes a stop at the Wheeler Opera House on Friday, December 16th.