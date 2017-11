Waivers signed by residents of a mobile home park in Battlement Mesa and obtained by KDNK News could allow Ursa Resources to drill for natural gas and build an injection well less than 500 feet from homes. The waivers are intended to get around a rule in Colorado that requires oil and gas activity in Urban Mitigation Areas to be more than 500 feet away from homes. Ursa told KDNK no compensation was offered to those who signed waivers, but some residents have already been paid. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh reports.