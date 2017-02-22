Armed Robbery Suspects At-Large + Nukes Threaten Waterways + Fake News + Bad Bills

KDNK's local newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41, and again at 5:34 PM.
- Basalt schools were on lockout Tuesday as Federal and local law enforcement continued a manhunt for two suspects in last week’s armed robbery of the Cowen Center Convenience Store in Carbondale. On Tuesday morning, two men who matched the description of Nicholas Ameral and his cousin, Benjamin Weeks, both 19 and described as black, were spotted on a RFTA bus. Pitkin County said yesterday that officers from the Pitkin County Sheriff, Snowmass Village PD, and Basalt police stopped the bus near Holland Hills around 9:30 AM, but the two males, one 5’6” and the other 6’, ran into the hills above the Roaring Fork Golf Club. Police have advised residents to be vigilant, lock homes and cars and that the suspects may exit the rural area between Basalt and Old Snowmass, onto to Highway 82 or River Road.Carbondale police advised Saturday that the suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
- The nation's highways may become more dangerous this spring. Frani Halperin and Jamie Sudler of H20 Radio have more about shipping nuclear waste.
- The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel is accusing state Senator Ray Scott of defamation... and the paper is threatening to sue. Legal experts said it could be the first suit of its kind, potentially setting a legal definition for what is considered fake news and what is not. Bente Birkeland has more.
- Two bills go in front of a state House committee today that citizens’ group Western Colorado Congress says are bad for public lands and communities that want to ban fracking. KDNK’s Amy Hadden Marsh spoke with WCC organizer Emily Hornback to find out more.