Arkansas Inmate Captured After 32 Years On The Lam

It was May 28, 1985. Ronald Reagan was president, Wham! was tearing up the charts, and Rambo: First Blood Part II was in theaters. And 28-year-old Steven Dishman, a minimum-security inmate at the Benton Work Release Center, was reported missing from his work site in Little Rock, Ark., according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

He remained at large for 32 years, until police arrested him on Sunday "without incident" at his mother's house in Springdale, Ark., The Associated Press reports. State police told the news service that they were tipped off to Dishman's whereabouts by someone who met him about five years after his escape.

Dishman's mother, Shirley Jones, told the AP that her son, now 60, is "a good person" and "very creative." She said he has been living in southern Arkansas, and she had been in touch with him since about six months after his escape. Dishman isn't married and has no children, she said.

In 1984, Dishman was been sentenced to seven years in prison for stealing around $1,100 from the Original Muskrat Roadhouse & Saloon in Fayetteville, Ark., according to the Democrat-Gazette. The paper says he was also convicted in the 1976 theft of a CB radio.

Dishman would have been eligible for parole in December 1987, a spokesman for the state police told the newspaper, and his original discharge date was June 28, 1991.

"He served just under six months of his 1984 conviction, so he owes the state the balance of that," Solomon Graves, a spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Correction, told the newspaper. State police will determine whether Dishman's escape will be cause for additional charges, he said.

With Dishman's capture, Arkansas now has four men on its escapee list. One of them, Robert Woodward, escaped just last week.

His offense? Fleeing.

