LiftUp is celebrating 35 years of service from Parachute to Aspen, and Amy Barr is now executive director. That name may sound familiar to KDNK listeners; Barr has been host of Get Connected since 2015. Here, she talks with Amy Hadden Marsh about her new job. Defiance Church presents Look & See: A Portrait of Wendell Berry at the Crystal on November 16 at 7 PM. All proceeds go to Liftup.