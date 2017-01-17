8 Trustee Applicants + RFSD's Angie Davlyn on Safe Haven + Sen. Bennet Responds to Critics

On today's local newscast, we learn the names of all 8 applicants for the open trustee position at the Town of Carbondale: Jim Breasted, Beth Broome, Michael Durant, Sarah Johnson, Rebecca Moller, Doc Philip, Erica Sparhawk and April Spaulding. News intern Raleigh Burleigh sits down with Angie Davyln, senior project manager for Roaring Fork School District, to learn more about the safe haven resolution supporting immigrant families. She can be reached via email at adavlyn@gmail.com. Gavin Dahl shares a statement from US Senator Michael Bennet's office responding to critics of his no vote on a resolution encouraging importation of cheaper drugs from Canada. And Eric Galatas reports that President Obama is calling on public lands agencies to be more inclusive, and has designated three new national monuments while expanding two others.