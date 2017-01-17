8 Trustee Applicants + RFSD's Angie Davlyn on Safe Haven + Sen. Bennet Responds to Critics

By 2 hours ago

On today's local newscast, we learn the names of all 8 applicants for the open trustee position at the Town of Carbondale: Jim Breasted, Beth Broome, Michael Durant, Sarah Johnson, Rebecca Moller, Doc Philip, Erica Sparhawk and April Spaulding. News intern Raleigh Burleigh sits down with Angie Davyln, senior project manager for Roaring Fork School District, to learn more about the safe haven resolution supporting immigrant families. She can be reached via email at adavlyn@gmail.com. Gavin Dahl shares a statement from US Senator Michael Bennet's office responding to critics of his no vote on a resolution encouraging importation of cheaper drugs from Canada. And Eric Galatas reports that President Obama is calling on public lands agencies to be more inclusive, and has designated three new national monuments while expanding two others.

Credit Sen. Michael Bennet

Tags: 
Local Newscast
Sen. Michael Bennet
Education
Public Health
Carbondale Town Trustees

Related Content

Jeff Gatlin Talks Teacher Housing, RFSD Bond Projects

By Nov 1, 2016


Last year, voters approved a $122 million dollar bond for Roaring Fork School District. KDNK featured an interview last week with Adam Volek, principal of the new Eastbank school under construction in south Glenwood Springs. Today, KDNK News Director Gavin Dahl speaks to Jeff Gatlin, Chief Operating Officer for Roaring Fork Schools, about teacher housing, school construction, and the projects completed the first year.  Roaring Fork School District publishes an executive summary of bond projects before the first School Board meeting each month. You can click here and select bond project updates. KDNK News will continue to follow the money and track the progress of the new K-8 campus at Eastbank in South Glenwood.

Local Newscast: Libraries Cut Staff, Hours, Materials, Services

By Dec 14, 2016

KDNK's local newscast airs weekday mornings at 6:41 and 7:41.

Local Newscast: Democrats Take Control of State Board of Ed

By Nov 25, 2016

KDNK's local newscast airs weekdays at 6:41 and 7:41 AM.