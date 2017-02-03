25th Annual Ski for Sisu at Spring Gulch + BLM Lands Safe For Now

On today's local newscast, Rev. Shawna Foster talks with Amy Hadden Marsh about the follow-up meeting after the Women's Marches on Carbondale, Denver and DC.  Then Amy interviews former Mt. Sopris Nordic Council board member Greg Fitzpatrick about the 25th annual Ski for Sisu at Spring Gulch this Sunday. Plus, Gov. Hickenlooper is seeking good will in Cuba this weekend. Eric Galatas reports on opposition from Coloradans to President Trump's pick for the Supreme Court. And, Utah Congressman Jason Chaffetz has pulled his controversial bill to sell off over 3 million acres of BLM land.

Credit Spring Gulch

